Advertisement

Justice with COVID-19 expects to be out of hospital soon

FILE - In this July 28, 2014 file photo, North Dakota State Supreme Court Chief Justice Gerald VandeWalle smiles during an interview at the Capitol in Bismarck, N.D. VandeWalle, who is longest-serving North Dakota Supreme Court chief justice in state history and the oldest in the nation, is scheduled to address a joint session of the Legislature on Wednesday, Jan. 7, 2015. Hes also slated to receive the Theodore Roosevelt Rough Rider Award, the state's highest honor. (AP Photo/Will Kincaid, File)
FILE - In this July 28, 2014 file photo, North Dakota State Supreme Court Chief Justice Gerald VandeWalle smiles during an interview at the Capitol in Bismarck, N.D. VandeWalle, who is longest-serving North Dakota Supreme Court chief justice in state history and the oldest in the nation, is scheduled to address a joint session of the Legislature on Wednesday, Jan. 7, 2015. Hes also slated to receive the Theodore Roosevelt Rough Rider Award, the state's highest honor. (AP Photo/Will Kincaid, File)(Will Kincaid | AP)
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 8:44 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) -

North Dakota’s longest-serving Supreme Court justice expected he would be released from the hospital this week where he has been recovering from COVID-19.

Justice Gerald VandeWalle, who has been on the court for 42 years, has been hospitalized at Sanford Health in Bismarck since Aug. 3.

The 87-year-old justice says the virus has been much more debilitating than a typical cold or flu.

VandeWalle tells the Bismarck Tribune that he lost a lot of his strength while confined to his room.

He says he has been keeping up with his work on the court, reading emails and printed briefs and drafting opinions.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Valley Today

NDSU temporarily suspends ACT/SAT requirement

Updated: 1 hour ago
No test scores due to COVID -- no problem.

Valley Today

Minnesota’s jobless rate falls to 7.7% but job growth slows

Updated: 1 hour ago
New figures show Minnesota’s unemployment rate fell to 7.7% in July from 8.6% a month earlier.

Valley Today

George Floyd mural in Minneapolis defaced with black paint

Updated: 1 hour ago
Someone has defaced a giant mural of George Floyd at the Minneapolis intersection where he died in May.

Forecast

Weather - Valley Today Weather - August 21

Updated: 2 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley Today on Fargo CW

Latest News

News

One person dead after two vehicle accident in Minnesota

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Travis Chinn
The accident happened at the intersection of Highway 65 and Highway 18 in Atkin County, Minnesota.

Valley Today

Bicyclist hit by car in Fargo

Updated: 4 hours ago
A woman is being treated for an injured knee after being hit by a car while riding her bike on Friday.

News

UND announces a surge of positive cases on campus

Updated: 11 hours ago
On Thursday, Aug. 20, the University was notified that six of its Greek chapters have members who live in the facilities who have tested positive for the virus.

News

News - UND students react to COVID-19 outbreak

Updated: 11 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD

News

News - Colleges taking precautions on move-in day

Updated: 11 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD

Forecast

Weather - 10:00PM Weather August 20

Updated: 11 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD