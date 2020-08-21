Justice with COVID-19 expects to be out of hospital soon

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) -

North Dakota’s longest-serving Supreme Court justice expected he would be released from the hospital this week where he has been recovering from COVID-19.

Justice Gerald VandeWalle, who has been on the court for 42 years, has been hospitalized at Sanford Health in Bismarck since Aug. 3.

The 87-year-old justice says the virus has been much more debilitating than a typical cold or flu.

VandeWalle tells the Bismarck Tribune that he lost a lot of his strength while confined to his room.

He says he has been keeping up with his work on the court, reading emails and printed briefs and drafting opinions.

