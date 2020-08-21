Advertisement

George Floyd mural in Minneapolis defaced with black paint

In this June 1, 2020, photo, people gather near the Cup Foods grocery store where George Floyd died in Minneapolis. Floyd was accused of using a fake $20 bill to buy cigarettes from the grocery store. His story is similar to that of other African Americans who died at the hands of police over minor offenses. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)
In this June 1, 2020, photo, people gather near the Cup Foods grocery store where George Floyd died in Minneapolis. Floyd was accused of using a fake $20 bill to buy cigarettes from the grocery store. His story is similar to that of other African Americans who died at the hands of police over minor offenses. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)(Bebeto Matthews | AP)
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 8:38 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -

Someone has defaced a giant mural of George Floyd at the Minneapolis intersection where he died in May.

The Star Tribune reports that someone sprayed black paint on the mural on the side of a food market.

A Minneapolis police spokesman says the department hasn’t taken any reports about the vandalized mural.

Other Floyd murals around the country have reportedly been defaced, including in Rochester, Minnesota; Long Beach, California; and Portland, Oregon.

Floyd died after four Minneapolis police officers arrested him for allegedly trying to use a counterfeit $20 bill at the food market.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Valley Today

NDSU temporarily suspends ACT/SAT requirement

Updated: 1 hour ago
No test scores due to COVID -- no problem.

Valley Today

Justice with COVID-19 expects to be out of hospital soon

Updated: 1 hour ago
North Dakota’s longest-serving Supreme Court justice expected he would be released from the hospital this week where he has been recovering from COVID-19.

Valley Today

Minnesota’s jobless rate falls to 7.7% but job growth slows

Updated: 1 hour ago
New figures show Minnesota’s unemployment rate fell to 7.7% in July from 8.6% a month earlier.

Forecast

Weather - Valley Today Weather - August 21

Updated: 2 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley Today on Fargo CW

Latest News

News

One person dead after two vehicle accident in Minnesota

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Travis Chinn
The accident happened at the intersection of Highway 65 and Highway 18 in Atkin County, Minnesota.

Valley Today

Bicyclist hit by car in Fargo

Updated: 4 hours ago
A woman is being treated for an injured knee after being hit by a car while riding her bike on Friday.

News

UND announces a surge of positive cases on campus

Updated: 11 hours ago
On Thursday, Aug. 20, the University was notified that six of its Greek chapters have members who live in the facilities who have tested positive for the virus.

News

News - UND students react to COVID-19 outbreak

Updated: 11 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD

News

News - Colleges taking precautions on move-in day

Updated: 11 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD

Forecast

Weather - 10:00PM Weather August 20

Updated: 11 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD