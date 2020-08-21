George Floyd mural in Minneapolis defaced with black paint

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -

Someone has defaced a giant mural of George Floyd at the Minneapolis intersection where he died in May.

The Star Tribune reports that someone sprayed black paint on the mural on the side of a food market.

A Minneapolis police spokesman says the department hasn’t taken any reports about the vandalized mural.

Other Floyd murals around the country have reportedly been defaced, including in Rochester, Minnesota; Long Beach, California; and Portland, Oregon.

Floyd died after four Minneapolis police officers arrested him for allegedly trying to use a counterfeit $20 bill at the food market.

