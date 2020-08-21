Fargo Police resolve situation with armed suicidal male

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Police and Red River Valley SWAT Negotiations Team responded to 42nd Street S. for an armed suicidal male.

On arrival, officers noticed that the male was armed with a pistol inside of the France Apartments.

There were also other residents inside the apartment during this time.

After a few hours, officers were able to safety evacuate the residents of the home out safety.

“Officers were able to evacuate the people to safety form inside the apartment,” said Lt. Bill Ahlfeldt. “Eventually, the Red River Valley SWAT Negotiations Team was called out to help bring this incident to a peaceful safe end.”

This male has been sent to the hospital to receive further help.

42nd Street S. was closed for a few hours around 9th Ave. S and 40th St. S.

No one was injured during this incident.

