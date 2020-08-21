Enrollment numbers spike in private schools as public schools start with hybrid learning

(Valley News Live) -

Many families are frustrated that local public school districts are starting the fall semester with hybrid learning. Instead of keeping the kids home half the time, parents are exploring other options, even if that means a bigger expense.

“I’ve had my kids in home school in the past, we’ve done private school, we’ve done public school,” said West Fargo mother, Alisa Welsch.

Alisa Welsch, a mother of two kids that go to school in West Fargo, said she's considering private school again.

"Park Christian's a great school, it's a high-quality education," said Welsch.

Private schools on both sides of the Red River say their enrollment numbers are going up because many, like St. Joseph's School in Moorhead, are sending kids back full-time.

"There's definitely been an increase, families inquiring about different opportunities at St. Joseph's, and that's true across the Diocese of Crookston," Andrew Hilliker, Principal St. Joseph's School & Diocese of Crookston Schools Director.

Welsch says she's sticking to homeschooling this go-around but adds there are many great private schools options.

"I understand the reasoning behind all types," said Welsch.

"Parenting is never easy, and I empathize with parents right now having to make decisions on what's best for their family and their child," said Hilliker.

Welsch told us private school for elementary was about $4,000 plus busing, lunches and uniforms. High school was around $6,000.

