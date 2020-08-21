Court documents identify 4 people connected to June killing of Fargo man

MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Richard Stephen of Fargo was killed on June 4. Weeks later, the pain of his loss is still too tough to bear for his family.

“There are times when I look at my phone and I try to call him. And then, I’m like, oh he’s not alive,” Diana Mungu said. “Like, it’s starting to really sink in that my brother is gone.”

Stephen, 33, emigrated to the United States from South Sudan escaping a civil war. Despite leaving a war-torn country in Africa, Stephen ended up dying at the Terrace on the Green apartment buildings in Moorhead.

“He didn’t deserve that. Nobody deserves that,”Mungu said. “And it’s already tough being a minority in this country, and to think that you can do right and still harm comes your way, is very disturbing.”

The building is located at 1615 20th St S.

We obtained search warrants that identified four people who may have been involved in Stephen’s killing. Cameron St. Claire, 31, and Erin Louis Sundby, 33, have been the only two arrested in connection to his death.

Erin Louise Sundby & Cameron Charles St. Claire were both arrested in connection to a death in Moorhead that happened on June 4. (KVLY)

Investigators said hours before Stephen’s killing, the two were on a mini-crime spree stealing vehicles and breaking car windows.

St. Claire is facing two separate murder charges and one count of manslaughter, while Sundby is facing several charges, including aiding an offender.

“My brother wasn’t involved in any type of gangs, or any drug affiliations, nothing like that,” Mungu said. “So this to me is completely random that it occurred.”

According to court documents, the deadly altercation began when Stephen’s girlfriend was being cat called from a vehicle.

As she continued walking inside her Moorhead apartment building, Stephen’s girlfriend was reportedly attacked by Sundby and Stephen was beaten by two men, one of them St. Claire.

Though court documents named an additional two other suspects, we’re not identifying them since they haven’t been arrested.

The Moorhead Police Department told us earlier this week the case of Richard Stephen’s death remains under investigation.

Police are asking anyone with information to come forward and call their local law enforcement.

