CDC Director- Vaccine, Voting And College Football

Washington, DC(Valley News Live) -CDC Director, Dr. Robert Redfield speaks on the record about voting-in-person, the return of college football and his official thoughts on certifying death certificates for COVID-19. Plus, will a vaccine be developed this year?
CDC Director, Dr. Robert Redfield gives us his official perspecitve on the effectiveness of masks, if we should vote in person and if he thinks College Football should come back.
We ask CDC Director, Dr. Robert Redfield, his official thoughts on certifying death certificates for COVID-19 and claims that some are being falsified.
Will we see a vaccine this year? We asked CDC Director, Dr. Robert Redfield and he has good news...
