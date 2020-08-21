Advertisement

CDC Director- Vaccine, Voting And College Football

Dr. Robert Redfield
Dr. Robert Redfield(POV)
By Anna Johnson
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 7:46 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Washington, DC(Valley News Live) -CDC Director, Dr. Robert Redfield speaks on the record about voting-in-person, the return of college football and his official thoughts on certifying death certificates for COVID-19. Plus, will a vaccine be developed this year?

Posted by POVnow on Thursday, August 20, 2020

We ask CDC Director, Dr. Robert Redfield, his official thoughts on certifying death certificates for COVID-19 and claims that some are being falsified. -Producer AJ

Posted by POVnow on Thursday, August 20, 2020

Will we see a vaccine this year? We asked CDC Director, Dr. Robert Redfield and he has good news... -Producer AJ

Posted by POVnow on Thursday, August 20, 2020

