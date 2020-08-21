Bicyclist hit by car in Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

A woman is being treated for an injured knee after being hit by a car while riding her bike on Friday.

First responders rushed to the corner near 21st Avenue and South University Drive just before midnight.

Police tell Valley News Live that a van had just come off I-94 and was stopped at a red light.

Just as it turned green, the driver started to move, and the woman on a bike was starting through the crosswalk in front of him.

Officers say her injuries did not appear serious.

