UPDATE: 2,400 people without power due to outage

Fargo power outage
Fargo power outage(Cass County Electric Cooperative)
By Janelle Guerrero-Miguel
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 1:56 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - UPDATE: Cass County Electric Cooperative says they have restored power to 880 members.

ORIGINAL: Around 3,300 people are without power due to an outage. According to the Cass County Electric Cooperative outage map, there’s no power in an area from 42nd St. S. to 52nd Ave. S.

The outage started after 1:30 p.m. and the end time is unknown. The cause of the outage is also unknown.

You can view the outage map here.

