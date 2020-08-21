Advertisement

232 new COVID-19 cases, 2 additional deaths in North Dakota

(KVLY)
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 11:06 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Department of Health is confirming 232 new cases of COVID-19 along with 2 new deaths in the state.

In total, 132 deaths have been linked to COVID-19 in the state.

Health officials say the daily positivity Rate is 3.30%.

There are now 1,501 active cases in North Dakota, with 54 patients hospitalized.

