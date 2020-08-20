World of Outlaws Sprint Cars return to ND, Schatz eyes history

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Like every other sport in 2020 the coronavirus pandemic has taken its toll on the World of Outlaws Sprint Car series.

Several races were canceled or postponed beginning in March and since the return to racing began there’s been other changes to the schedule.

“It could be worse. We could have not been racing at all,” 10-time WoO Sprint Car Series Champion Donny Schatz said Thursday.

“We’ve been racing. We’ve got a lot of races in. We’re obviously not going to get the amount that we’re supposed to so it’s taken a financial toll on pretty much every team out there and that’s just the nature of the beast. I think this whole pandemic has taken a toll on everyone’s personal life, professional life, business, etc. So all we can do is do our part to do the best we can and that’s what we’re trying to do. We’re trying to finish off the year as strong as we can.”

One of the races that hit the chopping block was a trip to River Cities Speedway back in June. But now the series will return to the track in Grand Forks Friday and make a stop in West Fargo at Red River Valley Speedway the following night.

And the best part -- the series is one of the few in the country with fans in attendance at its events.

“We’re just glad to see the fans have the opportunity because our platform just doesn’t work without fans. It’s not like NASCAR’s platform where everything is TV. So we have to have people there to make it work, for the series, for us, for the teams, and that’s important,” Schatz said.

The weekend could provide Schatz a chance to get closer to making history. Which to him has felt like a long time coming.

“It seems like every time I get close to a milestone in the sport it slows the progress down and you get stuck in that spot for a few months or whatever you want to call it.”

Schatz is looking to become just the third driver in series history to reach 300 wins. He’s been sitting on 297 career wins since taking the checkered flag back on July 21st at Lernerville (PA) Speedway.

“I think it goes without saying we’re probably going to get there. But when is that?"

“It would have been cool to have it here this weekend. I think at best, the best we can do, is 299 this weekend. You know it’s pretty cool to think about that. I’d like to get there sooner than later but that means our season is kind of going the direction we want it to and we’re progressing the way we should.”

Schatz has won eight of the last ten races at River Cities Speedway and is the defending champion of the race at RRV Speedway, last run in 2018.

He currently sits in third place of the driver points standings.

