Advertisement

World of Outlaws Sprint Cars return to ND, Schatz eyes history

10-time World of Outlaws Sprint Car series champion Donny Schatz celebrates a win.
10-time World of Outlaws Sprint Car series champion Donny Schatz celebrates a win.(Tony Stewart Racing)
By Alex Egan
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 6:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Like every other sport in 2020 the coronavirus pandemic has taken its toll on the World of Outlaws Sprint Car series.

Several races were canceled or postponed beginning in March and since the return to racing began there’s been other changes to the schedule.

“It could be worse. We could have not been racing at all,” 10-time WoO Sprint Car Series Champion Donny Schatz said Thursday.

“We’ve been racing. We’ve got a lot of races in. We’re obviously not going to get the amount that we’re supposed to so it’s taken a financial toll on pretty much every team out there and that’s just the nature of the beast. I think this whole pandemic has taken a toll on everyone’s personal life, professional life, business, etc. So all we can do is do our part to do the best we can and that’s what we’re trying to do. We’re trying to finish off the year as strong as we can.”

One of the races that hit the chopping block was a trip to River Cities Speedway back in June. But now the series will return to the track in Grand Forks Friday and make a stop in West Fargo at Red River Valley Speedway the following night.

And the best part -- the series is one of the few in the country with fans in attendance at its events.

“We’re just glad to see the fans have the opportunity because our platform just doesn’t work without fans. It’s not like NASCAR’s platform where everything is TV. So we have to have people there to make it work, for the series, for us, for the teams, and that’s important,” Schatz said.

The weekend could provide Schatz a chance to get closer to making history. Which to him has felt like a long time coming.

“It seems like every time I get close to a milestone in the sport it slows the progress down and you get stuck in that spot for a few months or whatever you want to call it.”

Schatz is looking to become just the third driver in series history to reach 300 wins. He’s been sitting on 297 career wins since taking the checkered flag back on July 21st at Lernerville (PA) Speedway.

“I think it goes without saying we’re probably going to get there. But when is that?"

“It would have been cool to have it here this weekend. I think at best, the best we can do, is 299 this weekend. You know it’s pretty cool to think about that. I’d like to get there sooner than later but that means our season is kind of going the direction we want it to and we’re progressing the way we should.”

Schatz has won eight of the last ten races at River Cities Speedway and is the defending champion of the race at RRV Speedway, last run in 2018.

He currently sits in third place of the driver points standings.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

RedHawks Fall to Sioux Falls Thursday

Updated: 38 minutes ago

Sports

Canaries score eight in ninth to claim series over RedHawks

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Beth Hoole
The Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks (16-25) gave up eight runs in the top of the ninth inning after leading the Sioux Falls Canaries (21-20) 4-1 coming into the frame to lose the rubber game of the teams’ three-game series at Newman Outdoor Field by a score of 9-4 in front of 1,560 fans on Thursday afternoon at Newman Outdoor Field.

Sports

NDSU football’s toughest opponent

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Beth Hoole
As hard as it is for North Dakota State to convince Power Five schools to schedule them each fall, the FBS remains the program’s toughest opponent.

Sports

Hawks beat up on Canaries to level series

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Beth Hoole
The Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks (16-24) scored five runs in the second inning of Wednesday night’s contest with the Sioux Falls Canaries (20-20) and continued to pile on to earn their biggest home win of the 2020 season with a 11-1 victory in front of 1,237 fans at Newman Outdoor Field.

Latest News

Sports

Reds broadcaster Thom Brennaman suspended for anti-gay slur

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Reds broadcaster Thom Brennaman has been suspended from working Cincinnati’s games after using an anti-gay slur on air.

Sports

Sports - 10:00PM Sports Aug 19

Updated: 22 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM KX4 - VOD

Sports

Sports - Radunz looks to the next chapter of his football career

Updated: 22 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM KX4 - VOD

Sports

Sports - 6:00PM Sports - August 19

Updated: Aug. 19, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 6:00PM on KVLY

Sports

Report: NCAA Division I Council approves spring championships

Updated: Aug. 19, 2020 at 5:35 PM CDT
|
By Alex Egan
According to Yahoo Sports reporter Pete Thamel the NCAA Division I Council has approved spring championships for the postponed fall seasons.

Sports

Radunz remains focused on graduation, then the NFL

Updated: Aug. 19, 2020 at 4:23 PM CDT
|
By Beth Hoole
While a large majority of the college football community is turning its attention to a spring season. Bison redshirt senior offensive lineman Dillon Radunz has other plans this spring.