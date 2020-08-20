Advertisement

What’s expected from both sides when stopped by law enforcement officers

By Kortney Lockey
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 10:31 PM CDT
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

Being stopped by a law enforcement officer is stressful. It's never a good feeling to see flashing lights in the rearview.

By now, a lot of people have seen the videos posted online showing last weekend’s traffic stop involving Black Lives Matter Organizer Faith Dixon and Moorhead Police. The incident has led to a lot of talk, a formal complaint filed against police and a private meeting between Dixon and Moorhead’s mayor.

She claims she was fearful, while police say she was argumentative.

So what should you expect and what should you do if you're pulled over?

A recently updated Minnesota Driver's Manual says: when you see the lights, stay calm, slow down and pull off to the right. Keep your hands on the wheel and never reach around. Also, make sure you give the officer your full attention and wait for instruction.

As for the officer, they should greet and identify themselves, get your license and insurance and tell you why they pulled you over. We tried reaching out to all of the police departments in the metro, no one wanted to talk to us citing the recent stop involving Moorhead Police.

