North Dakota Harvest Hotline activated

NORTH DAKOTA (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Harvest Hotline is now activated.

Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring says farmers who need custom combining and combiners looking for a job should call 701-425-8454. Your name and information will be entered into the Harvest Hotline database to be matched up with other callers.

State Department of Agriculture employees will answer calls to the hotline on weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Callers can also leave a message on evenings and weekends. The service is free of charge.

A self-service Harvest Hotline map is also available again this year. The map can be found by clicking on “Resource Maps” at http://www.nd.gov/ndda/. Users may click on the icons to retrieve information about harvesters available in their area.

The Harvest Hotline was first implemented in 1992 when adverse weather conditions caused a heavy demand for custom combining. The hotline has been offered annually as a free service for farmers and combiners.

