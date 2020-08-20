More Thunder and Sizzle this Week

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

INTO FRIDAY: Thursday night could bring some scattered showers and storms into early Friday, but at this time it does not appear organized or particularly severe. Highs Friday will warm back into the 80s for most with a couple near 90 degree readings south and southeast. Friday afternoon storms are likely and a few could be strong to severe.

SATURDAY AND SUNDAY: Partly cloudy skies and seasonable temperatures join us for the next weekend. Highs hold in the 70s and 80s for most both days. A few spotty showers or storms are possible each day, particularly on Sunday.

MONDAY & TUESDAY: Sunny skies for most as high pressure builds back into the region Monday and Tuesday. Temperatures will be warm in the south and seasonable in the north. Mid and upper 80s possible for a few of our southern counties. A cool front on Tuesday will increase thunderstorm chances on that day.

WEDNESDAY & THURSDAY: Wednesday and Thursday, will bring cooler temperatures in the 70s north to near 80 south. It looks sunny and dry.

FARGO AREA 7-DAY PLANNER:

TONIGHT: Quiet and mostly clear with isolated thunder chance. Temperatures in the 60s overnight.

FRIDAY: Sun and clouds. Chance of showers or storms, with a few strong to severe possible. Low: 67. High: 89.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy.Renegade thunder shower mainly east. Low: 63. High: 83.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Spotty storms possible. Low: 61. High: 85.

MONDAY: Sunny and warm. Low: 64. High: 88.

TUESDAY: Increasing clouds with a chance of thundershowers. Low: 65. High: 84.

WEDNESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy and warmer. Low: 57. High: 81.

THURSDAY: Sunny and comfortable. Low: 56. High: 78.

