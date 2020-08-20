Grants available for charitable food organizations, small grocers

NORTH DAKOTA (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Department of Agriculture (NDDA) is offering grants to help charitable food organizations and small grocers make necessary investments in tools to extend the shelf life of perishable foods.

Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring says the state Emergency Commission has approved $2 million in funding from the coronavirus relief bill for grants to help these organizations.

Charitable food organizations include any organization that provides food and/or services, including local food pantries, soup kitchens, senior citizen centers, food distribution centers and hubs, churches, donation centers and more. Small grocers include any North Dakota grocer located in a community of 750 or less.

Eligible costs include items purchased between March 15 and Dec. 15, 2020, such as refrigeration units, freezer units, coolers, vacuum packers, dehydrators and delivery costs related to the purchase of the equipment.

Goehring said applications and instructions may be found on NDDA’s website at https://www.nd.gov/ndda/cares-act-north-dakota-charitable-food-organization-grants.

All work must be completed by Dec. 15, 2020.

