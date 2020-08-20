Grafton woman making bracelets to raise money for officer shot in the line of duty

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

After an officer involved shooting rocked the town of Grafton, members of the community began looking for ways to help. Fundraisers for Officer Lucas Campoverde have begun to spring up around the area, online, and on social media. One local woman, Dana LaRae, is making black and blue bracelets with her children and selling them to help the officer and his family.

LaRae said she wanted to do something similar to what was done earlier this year for Grand Forks PD officer Cody Holte, who was also shot in the line of duty.

“I saw the stuff for Grand Forks and as soon as I heard about it I said ‘Hey let’s do something for officer Lucas’, they did stuff for officer Cody. Why not do stuff for Lucas you know?”

Officer Campoverde was involved in a shooting on Friday August 14th when attempting to apprehend a man on a federal warrant. Police say that while the suspect, 37-year-old Ruben J Cruz, was running away, he fired shots back at the officers, hitting Campoverde. Both Campoverde and Cruz were takin to Altru Hospital in Grand Forks, where the officer remains in Intensive Care. LaRae says the incident has effected the entire town.

When asked how it affected her LaRae said ”I saw it. I read about it. And then one of my coworkers told me about it and I was just like, oh crap, what happened? Who was it? Then they didn’t release the names. Then my coworker called and told me who it was and I was like, oh boy. That’s not good.”

Now relief efforts begin for the officer’s long road to recovery. The Grafton Police officer has set up a benefit account at Choice Bank with proceeds going to officer Campoverde and his family. There is also a Gofundme account set up which was endorsed by the Police Department’s Facebook page.

Other fundraising efforts have taken place around town, according to LaRae “They did a lemonade stand yesterday and today they did a corn donation. So I thought hey why not do a car wash next.”

Campoverde has become ingrained in the Grafton Community, a community which is now looking to give back to the man who swore to protect them.

If you’re looking to buy a bracelet to contribute to the fundraising, Dana says to reach out to her on Facebook.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.