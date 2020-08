FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Hotel Donaldson is temporarily closing its lounge, hotel, and restaurant, according to a Facebook post.

The downtown Fargo business didn’t state when it will reopen.

It’s not goodbye, it’s see you later! We are temporarily closing The Lounge, The Hotel, and our restaurant until further notice. We love our community and look forward to seeing you all again soon.❤️💜💚 Posted by Hotel Donaldson - HoDo on Wednesday, August 19, 2020

In a Facebook post dated August 2, the HoDo said an employee tested positive for COVID-19 causing them to temporarily close down.

