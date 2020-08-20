Detroit Lakes Police Chief stops Facebook rumor

DETROIT LAKES, Minn. (Valley News Live) -

The Detroit Lakes Police Chief is going public about a disturbing rumor.

Steve Todd says there’s a social media post regarding a claimed child pornography incident at the Detroit Lakes Walmart around noon Wednesday and that someone apprehended and held a man until police arrived.

He’s concerned that people are misidentifying a man in custody as the alleged suspect.

Chief Todd says there’s no record and no evidence of any of this happening and he hasn’t been able to get a hold of the person who posted the original story.

