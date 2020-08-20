Detroit Lakes man facing possible charges relating to child porngraphy

DETROIT LAKES, MN (Valley News Live) - A Detroit Lakes man is in custody after an investigation into several tips received related to child pornography.

31-year-old Alexander Coyne was booked into the Becker County Jail on probable cause possession of pornographic work involving minors.

Formal charges are expected in the next few days related to this investigation and for violation of the conditions of probation from a 2018 conviction.

Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension special agents and investigators with the Becker County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at a Becker County residence on August 19th, where Coyne was taken into custody.

Coyne’s arrest is unrelated to a recent social media post involving an incident at Wal-Mart in Detroit Lakes.

Investigators have no knowledge of that incident nor if Coyne was involved in that activity.

Anyone who witnesses suspicious or criminal activity is encouraged to contact local law enforcement.

