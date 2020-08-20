Advertisement

City of West Fargo named the best city to live in North Dakota

(KVLY)
By Janelle Guerrero-Miguel
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 1:46 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The city of West Fargo has been named as the best city to live in North Dakota, according to a report by 24/7 Wall Street.

The report gives the City of West Fargo high marks for population growth, median household income and median home value. West Fargo is the second fastest growing community on the list and is adding jobs rapidly, with the unemployment rate in the city 75% lower than the national rate. The report also notes West Fargo’s poverty rate is nearly half the 14.1% national rate.

To read the full 24/7 Wall Street article, click here.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Fargo’s HoDo closed until further notice

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By Joshua Peguero
The Hotel Donaldson is temporarily closing its lounge, hotel, and restaurant, according to a Facebook post.

Forecast

Weather - Noon Weather - August 20

Updated: 2 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at Noon on KX4

News

News - 698 new cases, 7 additional deaths in MN

Updated: 2 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at Noon on KX4

News

News - Noon News August 20 - Part 2

Updated: 2 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at Noon on KX4

Latest News

News

News - Noon News August 20 - Part 1

Updated: 2 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at Noon on KX4

News

News - 2 people in jail following a domestic dispute involving a gun

Updated: 2 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at Noon on KX4

News

Mr. Food - Tomato Fish Fillets - August 20

Updated: 2 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at Noon on KX4

News

Authorities rule a house fire in Grand Forks accidental

Updated: 3 hours ago
The Grand Forks Fire Department has concluded its investigation of the residential structure fire that occurred Wednesday afternoon, August 12th, located at 1697 S. 38th St.

News

2 people in jail following a domestic dispute involving a gun

Updated: 5 hours ago
On August 19, 2020, at approximately 10:11 pm., the Jamestown Police Department was dispatched to the 1200 block of 8 Ave SE, on a report of gunshots being fired in the alley

News

Watch Live - Fargo Police Chief Finalists Public Interviews resume

Updated: 6 hours ago
Watch Live at 8AM - Fargo Police Chief Finalist Public Interviews