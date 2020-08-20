City of West Fargo named the best city to live in North Dakota

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The city of West Fargo has been named as the best city to live in North Dakota, according to a report by 24/7 Wall Street.

The report gives the City of West Fargo high marks for population growth, median household income and median home value. West Fargo is the second fastest growing community on the list and is adding jobs rapidly, with the unemployment rate in the city 75% lower than the national rate. The report also notes West Fargo’s poverty rate is nearly half the 14.1% national rate.

To read the full 24/7 Wall Street article, click here.

