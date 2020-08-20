Canaries score eight in ninth to claim series over RedHawks

FARGO, N.D. (RedHawks) - The Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks (16-25) gave up eight runs in the top of the ninth inning after leading the Sioux Falls Canaries (21-20) 4-1 coming into the frame to lose the rubber game of the teams’ three-game series at Newman Outdoor Field by a score of 9-4 in front of 1,560 fans on Thursday afternoon at Newman Outdoor Field.

Drew Ward extended his American Association-leading hitting streak to 21 games with an RBI single in the third inning. The streak is the longest for the RedHawks since Leo Pina's 21-game run in 2019 and the second longest since Fargo-Moorhead joined the AA in 2011. Zach Penprase holds the RedHawks' AA record with a 22-game hitting streak in 2012.

Fargo-Moorhead scored the game's first three runs and didn't give up a run until the eighth inning thanks to great outings from starter Bret Helton (3-1, 3.54 ERA) and Ryan Williams (3-3, 3.93 ERA). The pair combined to give up one run on five hits in 8.0 innings this afternoon.

It was a colossal ninth inning for the Canaries against RedHawks closer Mitchell Osnowitz (1-2, 8.64 ERA) that led them to the win. Sioux Falls brought 13 batters to the plate in the inning and racked up eight runs on seven hits to come back and take a 9-4 lead. Osnowitz gave up four runs on three hits and did not record an out in the game to earn the loss.

Fargo-Moorhead and Sioux Falls will travel to the Birdcage on Friday night as they begin a three-game set in Sioux Falls. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

