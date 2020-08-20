Advertisement

Canaries score eight in ninth to claim series over RedHawks

American Association member Sioux Falls Canaries logo
American Association member Sioux Falls Canaries logo(Dakota News Now)
By Beth Hoole
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 6:37 PM CDT
FARGO, N.D. (RedHawks) - The Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks (16-25) gave up eight runs in the top of the ninth inning after leading the Sioux Falls Canaries (21-20) 4-1 coming into the frame to lose the rubber game of the teams’ three-game series at Newman Outdoor Field by a score of 9-4 in front of 1,560 fans on Thursday afternoon at Newman Outdoor Field.

Drew Ward extended his American Association-leading hitting streak to 21 games with an RBI single in the third inning. The streak is the longest for the RedHawks since Leo Pina's 21-game run in 2019 and the second longest since Fargo-Moorhead joined the AA in 2011. Zach Penprase holds the RedHawks' AA record with a 22-game hitting streak in 2012.

Fargo-Moorhead scored the game's first three runs and didn't give up a run until the eighth inning thanks to great outings from starter Bret Helton (3-1, 3.54 ERA) and Ryan Williams (3-3, 3.93 ERA). The pair combined to give up one run on five hits in 8.0 innings this afternoon.

It was a colossal ninth inning for the Canaries against RedHawks closer Mitchell Osnowitz (1-2, 8.64 ERA) that led them to the win. Sioux Falls brought 13 batters to the plate in the inning and racked up eight runs on seven hits to come back and take a 9-4 lead. Osnowitz gave up four runs on three hits and did not record an out in the game to earn the loss.

Fargo-Moorhead and Sioux Falls will travel to the Birdcage on Friday night as they begin a three-game set in Sioux Falls. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

