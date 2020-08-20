Advertisement

Authorities rule a house fire in Grand Forks accidental

Fire Generic
Fire Generic(WIBW)
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 10:26 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Grand Forks, ND (Valley News Live) – The Grand Forks Fire Department has concluded its investigation of the residential structure fire that occurred Wednesday afternoon, August 12th, located at 1697 S. 38th St.

The fire is being classified as accidental and was caused by improper disposal of smoking materials. A smoldering cigarette ignited nearby combustible mulch. The burning mulch ignited vinyl house siding. The fire traveled up the side of the house into the attic space and was intensified by a strong Southeast wind.

The Grand Forks Fire Department urges residents to follow these fire safety steps.

-Properly dispose of smoking materials in a non-combustible container.

-Ensure working smoke detectors are present and regularly replace the batteries.

-Implement an emergency plan for your home, and practice it regularly.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

2 people in jail following a domestic dispute involving a gun

Updated: 2 hours ago
On August 19, 2020, at approximately 10:11 pm., the Jamestown Police Department was dispatched to the 1200 block of 8 Ave SE, on a report of gunshots being fired in the alley

News

Watch Live at 8AM - Fargo Police Chief Finalists Public Interviews

Updated: 3 hours ago
Watch Live at 8AM - Fargo Police Chief Finalist Public Interviews

News

Detroit Lakes Police Chief stops Facebook rumor

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Travis Chinn
He’s concerned that people are misidentifying a man in custody as the alleged suspect.

Forecast

Weather - Valley Today Weather - August 20

Updated: 4 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley Today on Fargo CW

Latest News

News

SD crash kills 2 RDO Vice Presidents

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Kortney Lockey
2 company executives for RDO of Moorhead were killed in a 2 vehicle crash in South Dakota on Tuesday.

News

What’s expected from both sides when stopped by law enforcement officers

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Kortney Lockey
It's never a good feeling to see flashing lights in the rearview.

News

Area school districts offer enhanced social and emotional support for the fall

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Katherine Aupperle
Schools offer resources to support students this upcoming year.

News

News - 10:00PM News Aug 19 - Part 1

Updated: 13 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM KX4 - VOD

Forecast

Weather - 10:00PM Weather Aug 19

Updated: 13 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM KX4 - VOD

News

News - 10:00PM News Aug 19 - Part 3

Updated: 13 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM KX4 - VOD