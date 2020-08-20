Authorities rule a house fire in Grand Forks accidental

Grand Forks, ND (Valley News Live) – The Grand Forks Fire Department has concluded its investigation of the residential structure fire that occurred Wednesday afternoon, August 12th, located at 1697 S. 38th St.

The fire is being classified as accidental and was caused by improper disposal of smoking materials. A smoldering cigarette ignited nearby combustible mulch. The burning mulch ignited vinyl house siding. The fire traveled up the side of the house into the attic space and was intensified by a strong Southeast wind.

The Grand Forks Fire Department urges residents to follow these fire safety steps.

-Properly dispose of smoking materials in a non-combustible container.

-Ensure working smoke detectors are present and regularly replace the batteries.

-Implement an emergency plan for your home, and practice it regularly.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.