274 new COVID-19 cases in North Dakota
The largest positives came from Burleigh, Grand Forks, Stark, and Ward counties.
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Department of Health is confirming 274 new cases of COVID-19 in the state.
In total, 130 deaths have been linked to COVID-19 in the state.
Health officials say the daily positivity Rate is 3.54%.
There are now 1,394 active cases in North Dakota, with 45 patients hospitalized.
Here’s a link to the state’s website for more information.
7,738 – Total Tests from Yesterday*
414,477 – Total tests completed since pandemic began
274 – Positive Individuals from Yesterday
9,242 – Total positive individuals since pandemic began
3.54% – Daily Positivity Rate**
1,394 – Total Active Cases
+185 Individuals from yesterday
68 – Individuals Recovered from Yesterday****
7,718 – Total recovered since pandemic began
45 – Currently Hospitalized
-4 individuals from yesterday
0 – New Deaths*** (130 total deaths since the pandemic began)
COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY
- Benson County – 20
- Burleigh County - 50
- Cass County – 21
- Dickey County - 1
- Dunn County – 3
- Eddy County – 1
- Emmons County – 1
- Golden Valley County - 1
- Grand Forks County – 32
- Hettinger County - 2
- McLean County – 5
- Morton County – 14
- Pierce County – 2
- Ramsey County - 5
- Ransom County – 1
- Rolette County - 1
- Sioux County – 2
- Slope County - 1
- Stark County – 65
- Stutsman County – 3
- Traill County - 1
- Walsh County - 5
- Ward County – 34
- Williams County – 3
