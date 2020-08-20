274 new COVID-19 cases in North Dakota

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Department of Health is confirming 274 new cases of COVID-19 in the state.

In total, 130 deaths have been linked to COVID-19 in the state.

Health officials say the daily positivity Rate is 3.54%.

There are now 1,394 active cases in North Dakota, with 45 patients hospitalized.

7,738 – Total Tests from Yesterday*

414,477 – Total tests completed since pandemic began

274 – Positive Individuals from Yesterday

9,242 – Total positive individuals since pandemic began

3.54% – Daily Positivity Rate**

1,394 – Total Active Cases

+185 Individuals from yesterday

68 – Individuals Recovered from Yesterday****

7,718 – Total recovered since pandemic began

45 – Currently Hospitalized

-4 individuals from yesterday

0 – New Deaths*** (130 total deaths since the pandemic began)

COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY

Benson County – 20

Burleigh County - 50

Cass County – 21

Dickey County - 1

Dunn County – 3

Eddy County – 1

Emmons County – 1

Golden Valley County - 1

Grand Forks County – 32

Hettinger County - 2

McLean County – 5

Morton County – 14

Pierce County – 2

Ramsey County - 5

Ransom County – 1

Rolette County - 1

Sioux County – 2

Slope County - 1

Stark County – 65

Stutsman County – 3

Traill County - 1

Walsh County - 5

Ward County – 34

Williams County – 3

