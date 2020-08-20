Advertisement

274 new COVID-19 cases in North Dakota

The largest positives came from Burleigh, Grand Forks, Stark, and Ward counties.
(KVLY)
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 11:12 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Department of Health is confirming 274 new cases of COVID-19 in the state.

In total, 130 deaths have been linked to COVID-19 in the state.

Health officials say the daily positivity Rate is 3.54%.

There are now 1,394 active cases in North Dakota, with 45 patients hospitalized.

Here’s a link to the state’s website for more information.

===============================================================================

7,738 – Total Tests from Yesterday*

414,477 – Total tests completed since pandemic began

274 – Positive Individuals from Yesterday

9,242 – Total positive individuals since pandemic began

3.54% – Daily Positivity Rate**

1,394 – Total Active Cases

+185 Individuals from yesterday

68 – Individuals Recovered from Yesterday****

7,718 – Total recovered since pandemic began

45 – Currently Hospitalized

-4 individuals from yesterday

0 – New Deaths*** (130 total deaths since the pandemic began)

COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY

  • Benson County – 20
  • Burleigh County - 50
  • Cass County – 21
  • Dickey County - 1
  • Dunn County – 3
  • Eddy County – 1
  • Emmons County – 1
  • Golden Valley County - 1
  • Grand Forks County – 32
  • Hettinger County - 2
  • McLean County – 5
  • Morton County – 14
  • Pierce County – 2
  • Ramsey County - 5
  • Ransom County – 1
  • Rolette County - 1
  • Sioux County – 2
  • Slope County - 1
  • Stark County – 65
  • Stutsman County – 3
  • Traill County - 1
  • Walsh County - 5
  • Ward County – 34
  • Williams County – 3

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

New guidance: Teachers could stay in classroom if exposed to COVID-19

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
New guidance from President Donald Trump’s administration that declares teachers to be “critical infrastructure workers” could give the green light to exempting teachers from quarantine requirements after being exposed to COVID-19 and instead send them back into the classroom.

Coronavirus

698 new cases, 7 additional deaths in MN

Updated: 1 hour ago
The Minnesota Department of Health is reporting 698 new cases of COVID-19 along with 7 additional deaths today

National Politics

Coronavirus task force report warns of Georgia expanding community spread

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
Leaked coronavirus task force report warns Georgia of need to take stronger measures.

National

Rise in jobless claims reflects still-struggling US economy

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The number of laid-off workers seeking U.S. unemployment benefits rose to 1.1 million last week after two weeks of declines, evidence that many employers are still slashing jobs as the coronavirus bedevils the U.S. economy.

Latest News

National

FDA approves 1st fully transparent surgical mask

Updated: 2 hours ago
The masks are available to buy in medical or non-medical grade models.

National

College Board cancels some SAT tests due to COVID

Updated: 4 hours ago
Nearly half of the SAT exams scheduled for August have been canceled.

Coronavirus

Airbnb bans house parties worldwide, citing virus mandates

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Airbnb is banning house parties worldwide as it tries to clean up its reputation and comply with limits on gatherings during the pandemic.

Coronavirus

UN: Discussions with Russia on COVID-19 vaccine underway

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Last week, Russia became the first country in the world to license a coronavirus vaccine when President Vladimir Putin announced its approval. But the vaccine has not yet passed the advanced trials normally required to prove it works before being licensed, a major breach of scientific protocol.

Coronavirus

Cuomo brushes back AP report of care home death undercount

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo responded Wednesday to an Associated Press report that his state’s coronavirus death toll in nursing homes could be a significant undercount, saying it makes sense to include only those residents who died on the home’s property.

Coronavirus

Some COVID-19 patients experience chronic fatigue syndrome after recovery

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
As doctors and researchers continue to learn more about the long-term effects of COVID-19 on those who have recovered, they’re finding that not only can lung issues persist, but so can extreme fatigue.