SD crash kills 2 RDO Vice Presidents

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A spokesperson for RDO in Moorhead says 2 longtime leaders with the company were killed in a two vehicle crash. Ted Horan, who is VP of Marketing, posted Wednesday that the victims were Mark Kreps and Steve Connelly. Both were Vice Presidents with the company.

Details of the crash were posted in a story on the website of South Dakota radio station, KGLG. It reported that the crash happened Tuesday, west of Groton, South Dakota on U.S. Highway 12. Authorities say a dump truck was making a left turn into the median, when a pickup truck rear ended the dump truck. Both the driver and passenger of the pickup, each 54 years old, were pronounced dead at the scene. The 60 year old truck driver was not hurt.

