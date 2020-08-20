Advertisement

2 people in jail following a domestic dispute involving a gun

32-year-old Krystal Lynn Berglund (left) 33-year-old Jeromy Ray Mark (right)(Stutsman County, ND Jail)
Aug. 20, 2020
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - On August 19, 2020, at approximately 10:11 pm., the Jamestown Police Department was dispatched to the 1200 block of 8 Ave SE, on a report of gunshots being fired in the alley. The caller reported hearing a female screaming and threatening to kill a male. After the threats were made, the caller heard 3 gunshots. Officers responded and located a male and female in the area, along with a vehicle associated with one of the parties involved.

Both subjects were safely detained. Officers obtained statements from both individuals and witnesses. It was determined there had been a physical altercation between the male and female and they were in a domestic relationship.

During a further investigation into the incident, a search warrant was obtained for the vehicle. A search of a vehicle located a firearm, ammunition, a spent shell casing, and a metal blunt object, which was used during the altercation. Based on the statements obtained and evidence collected, 33-year-old Jeromy Ray Mark was arrested on suspicion of Aggravated Domestic Assault. Mark is accused of causing injury to a domestic partner, by using a blunt metal object. Mark is currently staying in Jamestown but does have ties to Oregon.

32-year-old Krystal Lynn Berglund was initially transported to Jamestown Regional Medical Center for medical evaluation. After she was medically cleared, Berglund was arrested on suspicion of Terrorizing, as she is accused of making terroristic threats toward an individual and discharging a firearm during this incident. Berglund is from Pilot Rock, Oregon.

Both subjects were transported to Stutsman County Corrections, awaiting formal charges. This incident remains under investigation.

