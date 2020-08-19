Advertisement

WF man says landlord gave tour of his unit despite his pending COVID-19 results

West Lake Apartments
By Bailey Hurley
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 6:11 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - After a weekend feeling under the weather, Cody Jochim says he went and got tested for COVID-19 Monday morning. He says that same day his rental company, Fargo Rents, called to say they were going to show his unit Tuesday evening.

“I was like, ‘Ok, I’m just letting you know right now I’m quarantining pending test results. And she’s like, ‘Oh no, that’s fine! We’ll just have you wait on the patio,” Jochim said.

Jochim says the landlord’s response left him speechless, but says he didn’t know if he had any rights to tell them no.

“When I called the North Dakota Department of Health they said, ‘We highly advise they don’t do this, but there is no law saying that they can’t,’” Jochim said.

Jochim says wasn’t sure if the landlord would notify those on the tour, so he made a sign doing so and placed it outside his door.

“I don’t want to risk anyone getting sick because they got it from me,” he said.

He says he also made sure to announce his situation in front of the tour group, which

you can hear in this audio recording Jochim took Tuesday evening.

Landlord: “Is it ok if we come in?”

Jochim: “Sure. You guys know about what’s going on, right?”

Landlord: “In terms of? I’m sorry.”

Jochim: “Did you tell them? Because I told you over the phone how I’m quarantining right now.”

Landlord: “Ok, if you want to just want to like step on the balcony we’ll be really fast.”

Jochim: “Ok. I just want to make sure that you guys know that that’s what’s going on here.”

Jochim says the showing only lasted a few minutes, but says he knows that’s all it takes to be exposed to the virus.

“If you’re going to be property management you should care about your tenants and future tenants!” he said.

He says while he understands the business side, he doesn’t know why the showing couldn’t be postponed for everyone’s safety.

“I can’t even be going into a restaurant, so why do you think it’s a good idea to bring people in here when I’m trying to quarantine here? I think ethically it was very, very wrong,” Jochim said.

We contacted Fargo Rents multiple times today, however, none of their members returned our calls. We also reached out to the North Dakota Apartment Association for a comment on tenants rights in a situation like this, however they were unable to comment.

Jochim says he’s always been hoping for a negative test result, but says he is crossing his fingers now more than ever.

