Watch live: Democratic National Convention

The Trump campaign’s interactions with Russian intelligence services during the 2016 presidential election posed a “grave” counterintelligence threat, a Senate panel concluded Tuesday as it detailed how associates of the Republican candidate had regular contact with Russians and expected to benefit from the Kremlin’s help.
With the Trump administration openly trying to undermine mail-in voting this fall, some election officials around the country are hoping to bypass the Postal Service by installing lots of ballot drop boxes in libraries, community centers and other public places.
Cliff Clavin from the classic sitcom Cheers may be one of the most well-known postal employees in TV history, and John Ratzenberger, the actor who played the lovable mailman, is issuing a plea to support the postal service.