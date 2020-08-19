Advertisement

Watch live: Democratic National Convention

NBC Decision 2020
NBC Decision 2020(NBC)
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 7:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Virus outbreaks strike America's schools

Updated: 19 minutes ago
Coronavirus outbreaks hit America's schools as they reopen.

Trump campaign’s Russia contacts ‘grave’ threat, Senate says

Updated: 40 minutes ago
By Associated Press
The Trump campaign’s interactions with Russian intelligence services during the 2016 presidential election posed a “grave” counterintelligence threat, a Senate panel concluded Tuesday as it detailed how associates of the Republican candidate had regular contact with Russians and expected to benefit from the Kremlin’s help.

Biden’s convention focus: Experience to fix Trump’s chaos

Updated: 43 minutes ago
By Associated Press
Biden's convention gave voice to victims of the coronavirus pandemic, the related economic downturn and police violence.

DNC night 2: Delegates to cast their votes

Updated: 5 hours ago
Democrats gather for second night to make the case to elect Joe Biden as the next President of the United States.

Ballot drop boxes seen as a way to bypass the post office

Updated: 5 hours ago
By Associated Press
With the Trump administration openly trying to undermine mail-in voting this fall, some election officials around the country are hoping to bypass the Postal Service by installing lots of ballot drop boxes in libraries, community centers and other public places.

Cities sue Census Bureau over ending 2020 head count early

Updated: 6 hours ago
By Associated Press
More than a half-dozen cities, counties and civil right groups have sued the Trump administration, saying there was no justification for its decision to cut the 2020 census short by a month.

Floridians voting by mail in huge numbers compared to 2016

Updated: 6 hours ago
By Associated Press
As of Monday, more than 2.1 million people had cast mail-in ballots with more still coming in. That compares to fewer than 1.3 million in the 2016 primary.

Iconic ‘Cheers’ postal worker shares idea for helping US Postal Service

Updated: 7 hours ago
Cliff Clavin from the classic sitcom Cheers may be one of the most well-known postal employees in TV history, and John Ratzenberger, the actor who played the lovable mailman, is issuing a plea to support the postal service.

DNC: Delegates delivered to Biden

Updated: 9 hours ago
Michelle Obama's pointed critique of the Trump presidency rounded out DNC Opening Night.