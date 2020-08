FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

Good news for drivers in Fargo.

Elm Street North between 13th and 15th Aves. N. has now reopened.

That section of road had been closed since August 15th due to high waters.

Fargo City officials say the river has receded and the road surface has been cleaned.

