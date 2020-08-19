Three Grand Forks businesses fail alcohol compliance check

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

Three Grand Forks businesses failed an alcohol compliance check Tuesday.

The Grand Forks Police Department Specialized Resource Bureau, along with area youth buyers, conducted alcohol compliance checks at 11 establishments.

The 11 establishments were in the city of Grand Forks and have liquor licenses issued by the city. Those who served alcohol to minors were cited.

Since these businesses haven’t had a warning issued to them in the last two years, none are facing sanctions on their city liquor license.

The three businesses that sold alcoholic products to underage buyers were:

1. Ely’s Ivy

2. Eagle’s Crest

3. AmericInn Hotel

