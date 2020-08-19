Advertisement

Target sales surge as Americans lean on big box stores

(KEVN)
Aug. 19, 2020
NEW YORK (AP) -

Target has reported that its sales as measured by a key metric registered their strongest performance to date for the company’s fiscal second quarter.

It’s the latest evidence that big-box stores are becoming consumers’ prime shopping destinations during the pandemic.

Target, Walmart and Home Depot have all benefited as Americans limit their trips to a few stores and focus on stay-at-home activities, from cooking to do-it-yourself projects and decorating.

Minneapolis-based Target said Wednesday that comparable sales, which include online sales, soared 24.3% in the three-month period that ended Aug. 1. Online sales surged 195%.

The company says shoppers bought a wide variety of items from food to clothing.

