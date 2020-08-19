Advertisement

South Dakota’s Noem to speak at Republican convention

(KEVN)
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 7:11 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) -

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem will speak at the Republican National Convention next week.

The Republican governor has developed a national profile through her hands-off approach to the coronavirus pandemic, gaining attention from President Donald Trump.

Instead of ordering statewide lockdowns or business closures, Noem has encouraged “personal responsibility” to mitigate the spread of the virus.

Noem has made frequent appearances on Fox News and even installed a small TV studio at the governor’s office last year.

Her spokesman Ian Fury did not provide details on when she would speak or for how long, saying “things are still being worked out.”

