Snow removal business picks back up

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

There's plenty of heat now, but it won't be long before snow returns.

Snow removal businesses are getting plenty of attention ahead of the winter season.

Companies like Lawn Works and Landscape said it's the middle of August, and they're booking up with clients.

They say the normal influx in snow removal calls starts in September, but this year, people are a month ahead since the pandemic pushed back the first day of school.

"It's important for people to really start thinking about it, getting on people's lists," said Tyler Williams, Co-Owner of Lawn Works and Landscape. "That way, they don't get snowed in like a lot of people did last year."

Meanwhile, landscaping companies say they’re booked up through the end of the year.

