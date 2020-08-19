Advertisement

Report: NCAA Division I Council approves spring championships

NCAA
NCAA(NCAA)
By Alex Egan
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 5:35 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - According to Yahoo Sports reporter Pete Thamel the NCAA Division I Council has approved spring championships for the postponed fall seasons.

This would mean the canceled FCS Playoffs would have the ability to be conducted in the spring when most FCS schools will play their football season.

The move would also apply to sports like volleyball, men’s and women’s soccer, and cross country, which all had their championships postponed. The NCAA declared 50% of eligible teams in any sport must compete in a regular season to hold a championship tournament.

The recommendation will now be passed along to the NCAA Board of Governors for final approval. A Board of Governors meeting is scheduled for Friday.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Radunz remains focused on graduation, then the NFL

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Beth Hoole
While a large majority of the college football community is turning its attention to a spring season. Bison redshirt senior offensive lineman Dillon Radunz has other plans this spring.

Sports

Canaries rally in the ninth to snap RedHawks winning streak

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Beth Hoole
Tyler Pike (1-4, 3.80 ERA) struck out 12 Sioux Falls batters and gave up just one run in eight innings, but a two-run home run by the Canaries’ Clint Coulter off RedHawks closer Mitchell Osnowitz (1-1, 6.48 ERA) in the top of the ninth inning earned the visitors a 3-2 win over the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks (15-24) on Tuesday night at Newman Outdoor Field. The game was played in a brisk 2 hours and 17 minutes.

Sports

Sports - 10:00PM Sports Aug 18

Updated: 20 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD

Sports

Sports - 6:00PM Sports - August 18

Updated: Aug. 18, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 6:00PM on KVLY

Latest News

Sports

Sports - 10:00PM Sports Aug 17

Updated: Aug. 17, 2020 at 10:00 PM CDT
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD

Sports

NDSU football waits for answers to long list of questions

Updated: Aug. 17, 2020 at 9:46 PM CDT
|
By Beth Hoole
After canceling fall football completely on Friday night, the list of questions only continues to grow as the Bison football team tries to figure out what the future looks like. and who will be there.

Sports

Wentz asked about Trey Lance’s decision to go pro

Updated: Aug. 17, 2020 at 7:02 PM CDT
|
By Beth Hoole
The former Bison quarterback was asked Monday during Eagles media availability about Lance and the tough decision he faces after the fall college football season was postponed to the spring.

Sports

Sports - 6:00PM Sports - August 17

Updated: Aug. 17, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 6:00PM on KVLY

Sports

UND Athletics pausing workouts

Updated: Aug. 17, 2020 at 3:30 PM CDT
|
By Beth Hoole
The University of North Dakota released a statement Monday morning about plans to pause workouts for its athletics programs following 29 positive COVID-19 tests.

Sports

RedHawks complete sweep of Chicago Sunday

Updated: Aug. 16, 2020 at 10:15 PM CDT
|
By Alex Egan
Six Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks (15-23) batters had multiple hits, Leo Pina and Christian Ibarra each drove in three runs, and the F-M pitching staff was dialed in as the 'Hawks pounded the Chicago Dogs (17-21) 10-3 on Sunday afternoon to clinch a series sweep for the first time in the 2020 season.