Report: NCAA Division I Council approves spring championships

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - According to Yahoo Sports reporter Pete Thamel the NCAA Division I Council has approved spring championships for the postponed fall seasons.

Sources: The NCAA Division I Council approved the recommendation to move fall championships to the spring. What’s still undecided is the make-up of the field (Size, AQs, etc), especially considering some leagues may play regular season in fall. Others in spring. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) August 19, 2020

This would mean the canceled FCS Playoffs would have the ability to be conducted in the spring when most FCS schools will play their football season.

The move would also apply to sports like volleyball, men’s and women’s soccer, and cross country, which all had their championships postponed. The NCAA declared 50% of eligible teams in any sport must compete in a regular season to hold a championship tournament.

The recommendation will now be passed along to the NCAA Board of Governors for final approval. A Board of Governors meeting is scheduled for Friday.

