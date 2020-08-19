Otter Tail County deputies investigate death of baby, believe its accidental

OTTER TAIL COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Otter Tail County deputies are investigating the death of a four month old.

Deputies received a call at 3:02 a.m. Wednesday of a baby found unconscious and not breathing, according to a media release from the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office.

When emergency responders arrived, family members were reportedly providing CPR but efforts to save the baby’s life, including by emergency personnel, didn’t work.

Deputies said the baby was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to the media release, law enforcement believes the baby’s death was accidental but the investigation is ongoing and the body has been sent to the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.

The baby and family are residents from another state vacationing at an Otter Tail County resort.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.