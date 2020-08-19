Advertisement

Otter Tail County Deputies ask for more information in indecent exposure case

Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 10:00 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Otter Tail County Deputies say just after 1:00 pm on Thursday, August 13th, they received a report of an adult male exposing himself to a teenager.

Deputies say the incident happened southwest of Wadena, just outside of city limits. A 13-year-old girl says a white man, described as 35-years-old with a brown scruffy beard, coaxed her over to his car and when she was there, he exposed himself to her.

The girl says the man was driving a white car with a loud exhaust. Deputies are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect. Anyone with information is asked to call 218-998-8555.

