Motorcycle crash blocks downtown Fargo intersection

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

Authorities blocked a downtown Fargo intersection for a motorcycle crash Wednesday.

It happened around 4:15 p.m. at 4th Ave N and Roberts St.

Fargo Police said the intersection was blocked for a short time when the motorcycle driver’s bike hit another vehicle from the side.

The motorcycle driver walked away with minor injuries and the intersection is now open.

