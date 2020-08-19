More Thunder and Sizzle this Week

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

TONIGHT: Warm and muggy with patchy fog and overnight storm chance mainly north. Hail possible early Thursday morning again for a few.

THURSDAY AND FRIDAY: Thursday warms into the 80s for most with plenty of sun with a couple storms possible along the international border once again. We could see some scattered showers and storms Friday, but at this time it does not appear organized or particularly severe. Highs Friday will dip back into the 70s for most with a couple near 80 readings south and southeast.

SATURDAY AND SUNDAY: Partly cloudy skies and seasonable temperatures join us for the next weekend. Highs hold in the 70s and 80s for most both days.

MONDAY - WEDNESDAY: Sunny skies for most as high pressure builds back into the region Monday. Temperatures will be warm in the south and seasonable in the north. Mid and upper 80s possible for a few of our southern counties. By Tuesday and Wednesday, we will see a chance of showers or storms and cooler temperatures in the 70s north to near 80 south.

FARGO AREA 7-DAY PLANNER:

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Patchy overnight fog and temps in the 60s.

THURSDAY: HOT! Sun and clouds. Hit and miss storm chance. Low: 66. High: 91.

FRIDAY: Sun and clouds. Chance of showers or storms. Low: 69. High: 89.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Low: 63. High: 83.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Spotty storms possible. Low: 57. High: 85.

MONDAY: Sunny and warm. Low: 61. High: 88.

TUESDAY: Increasing clouds with a chance of thundershowers. Low: 65. High: 81.

WEDNESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy and warmer. Low: 57. High: 84.

