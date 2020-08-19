Advertisement

Man charged after 86 child pornography files found in Fargo storage unit, court documents say

allen strong mug
allen strong mug(Cass County Jail)
By Bailey Hurley
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 10:33 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Devils Lake man is facing criminal charges after court documents say dozens of child pornography files were found inside his storage unit.

45-year-old Allen Strong is charged with 19 counts of possession of prohibited materials.

Court documents say Fargo Police were called to LJ’s Self Storage on Oct. 2, 2019 for suspicious activity. Staff told officers Strong’s unit was in default as Strong was behind on rent. Staff told officers when they went into Strong’s unit, they found a computer station inside and a flash drive. Staff took the flash drive to see what was on it, and documents say staff found images and file names that alluded to child porn.

Documents say police seized several items and found 86 files depicting children engaged in a variety of different sexual acts. Additional searches revealed folder names on Strong’s computer including ‘man little girls turn me on.’

Images and videos were also found of a singular female used for sexual gratification of Strong, and documents say officers later identified the files to be of a younger female relative of Strong. The victim told officers she was unaware her photos were being used for Strong’s pleasure.

Court records show Strong is also currently facing 10 counts of possession of child porn in Ramsey County, N.D, where he is currently behind bars.

