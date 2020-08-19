Klobuchar reacts to Postmaster General suspending USPS changes until after election

WASHINGTON (Valley News Live) -

U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) is reacting to U.S. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy announcing that the United States Postal Service will halt changes in policies and operations that are causing mail delays until after the election.

Senator Klobuchar is a ranking member of the Senate Committee on Rules and Administration with oversight jurisdiction over federal elections.

She says she has led an effort with her colleagues to call on USPS to reverse changes to postal service operations and address mail service delays.

Here is Klobuchar’s statement:

“While it is a positive development that Postmaster General Dejoy announced that USPS will suspend policies causing mail delays until after the election, we still need answers. It is not clear if mail processing equipment and collection boxes that have been removed will be returned, or whether increased costs for election mail will still be imposed. We still must pass legislation and the Senate should come back in session to pass the Heroes Act as well as postal standards.”

