Advertisement

Klobuchar reacts to Postmaster General suspending USPS changes until after election

Sen. Amy Klobuchar
Sen. Amy Klobuchar(POV)
By Lisa Budeau
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 7:53 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Valley News Live) -

U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) is reacting to U.S. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy announcing that the United States Postal Service will halt changes in policies and operations that are causing mail delays until after the election.

Senator Klobuchar is a ranking member of the Senate Committee on Rules and Administration with oversight jurisdiction over federal elections.

She says she has led an effort with her colleagues to call on USPS to reverse changes to postal service operations and address mail service delays. 

Here is Klobuchar’s statement:

“While it is a positive development that Postmaster General Dejoy announced that USPS will suspend policies causing mail delays until after the election, we still need answers. It is not clear if mail processing equipment and collection boxes that have been removed will be returned, or whether increased costs for election mail will still be imposed. We still must pass legislation and the Senate should come back in session to pass the Heroes Act as well as postal standards.”

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Importance of visible face masks in school systems

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Brian Sherrod
Director Emily Wangen from Music Therapy in Motion states that the masks they create are fully washable, made with comfortable ear loops and have a durable vinyl window. These are $20.00 a piece.

Valley Today

Grand Forks to hold memorial for Black man lynched in 1882

Updated: 1 hours ago
Maura Ferguson and Susan Caraher led the recent effort to get a bronze plaque installed along the Red River in Grand Forks for Charles Thurber.

Valley Today

Target sales surge as Americans lean on big box stores

Updated: 1 hours ago
Target has reported that its sales as measured by a key metric registered their strongest performance to date for the company’s fiscal second quarter.

Valley Today

Kanye West submits signatures for president in Minnesota

Updated: 1 hours ago
Kanye West has submitted voter signatures in Minnesota hopes of appearing as a presidential candidate on the November ballot.

Latest News

Valley Today

South Dakota’s Noem to speak at Republican convention

Updated: 1 hours ago
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem will speak at the Republican National Convention next week.

Valley Today

Eight arrested in sex trafficking investigation at Sturgis

Updated: 2 hours ago
An investigation into sex trafficking at the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally has resulted in the arrest of eight men in South Dakota.

Forecast

Weather - Valley Today Weather - August 19

Updated: 2 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley Today on Fargo CW

Sports

Sports - 10:00PM Sports Aug 18

Updated: 11 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD

News

News - Police searching for suspect who shot at home

Updated: 11 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD

News

News - News 10:00PM News Aug 18 - Part 2

Updated: 11 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD