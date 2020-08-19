Advertisement

Jamestown man charged with attempted murder after hitting man over the head with cement brick, documents say

By Bailey Hurley
Aug. 19, 2020
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One man is behind bars, while another is fighting for his life in a Fargo hospital after an assault in Jamestown this week.

39-year-old Cory Allen Almklov of Jamestown is charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault and two counts of false reports to police after an incident early Tuesday morning.

Court documents say officers were dispatched to the 300 block of 5 Ave S.W. for a report of a male who had slipped and busted his head open. The 911 caller stated he couldn’t help the victim because he was intoxicated and violent.

When officers arrived, documents say they discovered an unconscious male lying in a pool of blood with significant head injuries. The victim was soon air-lifted to a Fargo hospital where he remains with serious, life-threatening injuries.

Documents say officers found Almklov as well as the victim’s daughter inside the home hiding in a closet. The victim’s 17-year-old daughter told officers she was in her room listening to music when she heard her dad and Almklov arguing outside. She told officers Almklov later came in her room and said they needed to pray because her father was hurt. The daughter told officers they had probably been in the closet for a couple of hours while her father laid injured.

Officers say they located a cement brick in the backyard with blood on it.

Documents say Almklov was being questioned by officers when he started complaining of rib and chest pain, requesting medical attention. When an ambulance arrived, documents say Almklov attempted to flee. Officers stopped Almklov and engaged in a physical altercation.

Almklov was later medically cleared and booked into the Stutsman County Jail. As of this publication, Almklov’s mugshot was not yet available.

