Importance of visible face masks in school systems

Founder Emily Wangen from Music Therapy in Motion states that the masks they create are fully washable, made with comfortable ear loops and have a durable vinyl window.
By Brian Sherrod
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 8:02 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - With face masks being required in North Dakota and Minnesota public schools, it is important to find out which covering would be the most beneficial for those students with learning challenges.

The visible face masks option works like a regular face mask but shows your mouth as you are talking.

These masks help children that are deaf and hard of hearing, young students learning to read, students learning a second language and students with disabilities.

These masks are dust proof and one size fits all.

The masks do not work as face shields and should not be used as them.

Children under the age of two, anyone that has trouble breathing and those that cannot remove them without assistance are not recommended to use them.

As of right now, Walmart, Target and Dollar Tree did not have them in stock.

A tip on our Facebook page states that Music Therapy in Motion, located in Fargo, makes these types of masks.

Founder Emily Wangen and her mother Helen Banish says that their masks are washable.

Wangen saw a need for her clients and therapists to see lip movement when singing and providing therapy.

Wangen and Banish have made over 6,000 masks to date and about 1,000 of them are clear communication masks.

A portion of their proceeds of their clear communication masks will give back to those in need to help people access Music Therapy services that otherwise may not have access or funding.

If interested, you can contact Music Therapy in Motion by emailing emily@musictherapyinmotion.com or call (218) 791-0908.

These masks are made to order and cost $20.00 a piece.

These masks can also be found on the Walmart and Amazon app for at least $8.00.

