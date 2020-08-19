Health department warns of potential COVID-19 exposure at Sturgis bar

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) A patron of the One-Eyed Jack’s Saloon in Sturgis tested positive for COVID-19, state health officials announced Tuesday.

The individual visited One-Eyed Jack’s between 12-5:30 p.m. on Aug. 11. The state says that during that time the individual was able to transmit the virus to others.

Due to the risk of exposure, individuals that visited the business during the specified dates and times should monitor for symptoms for 14 days after they visited.

This report comes after the 80th Sturgis Rally where South Dakota officials reported more than 460,000 vehicles visiting Sturgis Aug. 7-16.

A CDC screening tool is available at COVID.SD.GOV, which can help recommend when to call your medical provider if you develop symptoms.

