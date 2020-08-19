Advertisement

Grand Forks to hold memorial for Black man lynched in 1882

Charles Thurber memorial planned
Charles Thurber memorial planned(Valley News Live)
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 7:21 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (AP) -

A decades-long effort to hold a memorial for a Black man who was killed by a mob of white residents nearly 140 years ago after he was accused of sexually assaulting two white women will take place this month.

The Minnesota Public Radio News reports that Maura Ferguson and Susan Caraher led the recent effort to get a bronze plaque installed along the Red River in Grand Forks for Charles Thurber.

After George Floyd was killed by police in Minneapolis, Ferguson felt like it was the right time to hold a memorial for Thurber.

