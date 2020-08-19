Advertisement

Eight arrested in sex trafficking investigation at Sturgis

Bikes and vendors line the streets of downtown Sturgis.
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 7:08 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) -

An investigation into sex trafficking at the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally has resulted in the arrest of eight men in South Dakota.

U.S. Attorney Ron Parsons has announced that two of the men had been arrested on charges of attempting commercial sex trafficking of a minor.

Six others were arrested for attempting to entice a minor using the internet.

The investigation was conducted by both federal and South Dakota law enforcement officers and operated for the entire duration of the 10-day rally.

The annual event was expected to draw at least 250,000 people to western South Dakota.

