Driver walks away with no injuries following dump truck rollover

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - At 8:08 this morning the Polk County Sheriff’s Office responded to a Dump truck overturned in the north ditch off CR 73 just east of US 2 in rural East Grand Forks. 44-year-old Efrain Ramirez of Hatton, ND was the sole occupant and driver of the 2007 Sterling dump truck.

Ramirez was wearing his seat belt and was later transported by Ambulance to the Altru Hospital in Grand Forks, ND with non-life-threatening injuries. No citations were issued and the crash remains under investigation.

Responding agencies were the East Grand Forks Police Department, East Grand Forks Fire Department, Minnesota State Patrol, and Altru Ambulance Service. No additional information is being released at this time.

