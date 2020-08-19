Advertisement

Canaries rally in the ninth to snap RedHawks winning streak

American Association member Sioux Falls Canaries logo
American Association member Sioux Falls Canaries logo(Dakota News Now)
By Beth Hoole
Published: Aug. 18, 2020
FARGO, N.D. (RedHawks) - Tyler Pike (1-4, 3.80 ERA) struck out 12 Sioux Falls batters and gave up just one run in eight innings, but a two-run home run by the Canaries’ Clint Coulter off RedHawks closer Mitchell Osnowitz (1-1, 6.48 ERA) in the top of the ninth inning earned the visitors a 3-2 win over the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks (15-24) on Tuesday night at Newman Outdoor Field. The game was played in a brisk 2 hours and 17 minutes.

The majority of the game was a pitchers' duel between Pike and Sioux Falls starter, and former RedHawk, Tyler Herron (5-1, 4.98 ERA). The two starters combined to strike out 18 batters in 16.0 innings pitched while walking just two. Herron gave up two runs on three hits and picked up the win.

Drew Ward hit his ninth home run of the year, a two-run opposite-field shot off Herron, in the fourth inning to give the RedHawks a 2-0 lead that lasted until the sixth. The Canaries scraped across a run, the only score they would get off of Pike, on a lead-off triple from Ryan Brett in the inning before Coulter’s blast off of Osnowitz in the ninth inning.

The come-from-behind win for the Canaries moves them back above .500 at 20-19 and drops the RedHawks to 15-24 on the year. Fargo-Moorhead is eight games behind Winnipeg in the American Association standings and five games behind Milwaukee for the second playoff spot.

The RedHawks and Canaries will continue their series at Newman Outdoor Field on Wednesday night. LHP Matt Tomshaw (2-3, 3.42 ERA) is scheduled to start against Canaries RHP Casey Delgado (0-1, 5.25 ERA).

