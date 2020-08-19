Advertisement

California police officer calms, connects with child through mutual love of Pokémon

The child's favorite character is Dragonite
The Bakersfield officer learned that the child’s favorite Pokémon was Dragonite. The officer is partial to Charmander.
The Bakersfield officer learned that the child’s favorite Pokémon was Dragonite. The officer is partial to Charmander.(Source: Bakersfield Police Department)
By Ed Payne
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 5:35 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (Gray News) – Facing a distraught 9-year-old, a California police officer looked for common ground.

“The officer noticed the child wearing a Pokémon t-shirt, so the officer began talking to the child about Pokémon,” a Facebook post from the Bakersfield Police Department said.

It took about 30 minutes, but the child calmed down enough to talk about the situation.

During that time, the officer learned that the child’s favorite Pokémon was Dragonite, while the officer is partial to Charmander.

“As the officer was leaving, the child ran to a bedroom and came back with a Charmander card … and told the officer that Charmander would keep him safe at work,” the post said.

The officer plans to keep the card close to him in his vest.

Recently, one of our officers responded to a call and came into contact with a 9-year-old who was very upset. The...

Posted by Bakersfield Police Department on Wednesday, August 19, 2020

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Protestors gather in Wadena to support bull-riding show and criticize government officials

Updated: seconds ago
|
By Joshua Peguero
Supporters of a Minnesota bull-riding show were protesting Wednesday against state and local leaders, after restrictions were being imposed to reduce crowd size at the event.

POVnow

Kylie Oversen Is Backing Biden

Updated: moments ago
|
By Anna Johnson
ND Democrat-NPL Chair, Kylie Oversen, tells us how you should vote in November. But, will either party accept the results?

News

WF man says landlord gave tour of his unit despite his pending COVID-19 results

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By Bailey Hurley
A West Fargo man reached out to our Whistle Blower Hotline after he says his apartment company gave a tour of his unit despite his pending COVID-19 test results.

News

Snow removal business picks back up

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By Cali Hubbard
Snow removal businesses are getting plenty of attention ahead of the winter season.

News

Valley News Live at 6:00PM KVLY - WF man says landlord gave tour of his unit despite his pending COVID-19 results

Updated: 19 minutes ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 6:00PM on KVLY

Latest News

National Politics

Pelosi says postmaster has no plans to restore mail cuts

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
At the White House, Trump's team has insisted the president has no intention of disrupting mail delivery now or before Election Day.

News

Motorcycle crash blocks downtown Fargo intersection

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Cali Hubbard
Authorities blocked a downtown Fargo intersection for a motorcycle crash Wednesday.

News

Cash Wise Summer BBQ Photo Contest Kayla Lauer 5:00PM - August 19

Updated: 1 hour ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 5:00PM On KVLY

News

News - 5:00PM News August 19 - Part 1

Updated: 1 hour ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 5:00PM On KVLY

News

News - 5:00PM News August 19 - Part 2

Updated: 1 hour ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 5:00PM On KVLY