188 new COVID-19 cases, 2 additional deaths in North Dakota

(KVLY)
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 12:02 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -The North Dakota Department of Health is confirming 188 new cases of COVID-19 along with 2 new deaths in the state.

In total, 130 death have been linked to COVID-19 in the state.

Health officials say the daily positivity Rate is 3.87%.

There are now 1,209 active cases in North Dakota, with 49 patients hospitalized.

