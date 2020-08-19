188 new COVID-19 cases, 2 additional deaths in North Dakota
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 12:02 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -The North Dakota Department of Health is confirming 188 new cases of COVID-19 along with 2 new deaths in the state.
In total, 130 death have been linked to COVID-19 in the state.
Health officials say the daily positivity Rate is 3.87%.
There are now 1,209 active cases in North Dakota, with 49 patients hospitalized.
Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.