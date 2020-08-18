West Fargo Fire Department responds to early morning garage fire
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 1:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - No one was hurt after a fire broke out in a garage.
It happened at around 4:20 Tuesday morning at 607 1st Ave. E in West Fargo.
Firefighters quickly put out the fire and there was no extension into the garage units.
Estimated loss was under $15,000 and the cause of the fire was ruled as undetermined.
