Advertisement

West Fargo Fire Department responds to early morning garage fire

(KJCT)
By Janelle Guerrero-Miguel
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 1:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - No one was hurt after a fire broke out in a garage.

It happened at around 4:20 Tuesday morning at 607 1st Ave. E in West Fargo.

Firefighters quickly put out the fire and there was no extension into the garage units.

Estimated loss was under $15,000 and the cause of the fire was ruled as undetermined.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

News - 3 arrested during overnight burglary attempt

Updated: 2 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at Noon on KX4

News

News - Noon News August 18 - Part 2

Updated: 2 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at Noon on KX4

News

Mr. Food Cucumber Ranch Bites - August 18

Updated: 2 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at Noon on KX4

Forecast

Weather - Noon Weather - August 18

Updated: 2 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at Noon on KX4

Latest News

News

News - Noon News August 18 - Part 1

Updated: 2 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at Noon on KX4

News

Moorhead police release dash cam videos of interaction with BLM organizer

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Joshua Peguero
The Moorhead Police Department has released videos that capture the moments officers stopped a Black Lives Matter organizer over the weekend.

News

News- Moorhead police dash cam of officer Kaden Oldham stopping BLM organizer Faith Dixon

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

News- Moorhead police dash cam of officer Brett Kvam stopping BLM organizer Faith Dixon

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

3 arrested during overnight burglary attempt

Updated: 4 hours ago
Around 3:20 AM this morning, a Cass County Sheriff’s Office deputy was patrolling in the 1700 block of Heartland Avenue in the industrial area on the south side of Casselton, ND.

News

Armed and dangerous: Bemidji Police searching for suspects in shoot out

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Jordan Schroeer
Officers learned people were arguing outside the apartment when bullets starting flying from a shotgun and a handgun.