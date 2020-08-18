Wentz asked about Trey Lance’s decision to go pro

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - While it is the dream to play in the NFL, the decision facing North Dakota State quarterback Trey Lance is not something his friends envy.

Including Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz.

The former Bison quarterback was asked Monday during Eagles media availability about Lance and the tough decision he faces after the fall college football season was postponed to the spring.

“I know Trey. I know Trey pretty well,” Wentz said on a video conference following Philadelphia’s first padded practice Monday, Aug. 17. “I’ll get a chance to talk to him here probably soon about what the situation is and we’ve talked along the way as well so, it’s not a position I would want to be in.”

Wentz was drafted No. 2 overall in the 2016 NFL Draft to the Philadelphia Eagles and Lance is now getting a lot of the same attention Wentz did back in 2015. The only difference is Lance is a little younger than Wentz was.

Lance has been garnering national attention since leading the Bison to an eighth FCS national championship in January. The program’s third consecutive national title.

If he were to declare early, many draft experts have him going first round in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Lance made 16 starts in 2019 as a redshirt freshman. The 6-foot-3, 221-pound Lance passed for 2,786 yards and 28 touchdowns with no interceptions. He also rushed for 1,110 yards and 14 touchdowns on 169 attempts. He was the First freshman to win the STATS FCS Walter Payton Award as the top offensive player in the Football Championship Subdivision and also won the STATS FCS Jerry Rice Award as the top freshman player in the subdivision, becoming the first player to win both major FCS legacy awards.

Lance’s future in the Bison locker room was a popular question during NDSU media availability Monday as well. While Lance himself was not available, his head coach and his teammates fielded the questions for him.

“I’m here to help him, I’m going to be as supportive as I can,” NDSU head football coach Matt Entz said. “Of course, I’d love to see him come back and continue to improve his skillset and develop his game. But at the same time, he needs to do what’s best for him and his family.”

Entz said he spoke with Lance Sunday and will continue to speak to his quarterback. Adding that he considers him a Bison until he hears otherwise for Lance himself.

His best friend, roommate and receiver Phoenix Sproles offered even less insight into the quarterback’s current thought process.

“I don’t know what Trey is going to do.” Sproles said. “Whatever he chooses to decide, I’m supporting him 100%. Whether he stays, great. Whether he leaves, great. He’s a tremendous player. My best friend, so I’m going to be happy for him regardless. Obviously, I’d love for him to come back. I’d love to play with him one more time.”

The only response from Lance so far on the matter, was a quote tweet to Sproles’ comment, shared by Bison Report.

