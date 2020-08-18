Advertisement

Trump counters Biden with law-and-order message in Midwest

President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign stop at North Star Aviation in Mankato, Minn., Monday, Aug. 17, 2020. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 5:24 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (AP) -

President Donald Trump is zeroing in on Midwest battleground states with a law and order message to counter former Vice President Joe Biden’s show at the Democratic convention.

On Monday, Trump visited Minnesota and then Wisconsin, the official host state for the entirely virtual Democratic National Convention.

The GOP has a week of travel and political events aimed at blunting the customary polling bounce that candidates get during their convention.

In Mankato, Minnesota, Trump called Biden a “puppet of left-wing extremists.”

In Oshkosh, Wisconsin, the president declared that the coronavirus outbreak makes another victory in Wisconsin more difficult but claims “we handled it.”

